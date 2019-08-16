Steven Jay Divin
Steven Jay Divin, age 51, of Persia, Iowa, passed away August 15, 2019, at his residence.
Steven was born, May 22, 1968, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Stephen J. Divin, Jr., and Janice Stewart Divin and graduated from Tri Center High School with the class of 1986. He worked in the construction industry and most recently SDS Construction.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Jean Divin in 1967 and his father, Stephen on January 29, 2019.
Steven is survived by his mother, Jan; sisters, Dianna "Dee" (Steve) Dollen, all of Persia, Christina "Crissy" (Joe) Masker, of Neola, Iowa; his beloved nieces and nephews; special friend, Patty Drabek, of Council Bluffs; son, Mitchell Divin and daughter, Kylie Divin, both of Aurora, Colo.
Visitation with family, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., at St. Patrick's Church, Neola. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., also at St. Patrick's Neola. Interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Neola, followed by a luncheon at the church hall. The family will direct memorials.
