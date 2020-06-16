G.E. Charlie Dix, age 84, passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born March 4, 1936, in Grand Junction, Iowa, to the late Hubert and Fern (Nidey) Dix. He married Ruth Vestal in 1955, the couple had five children. He was the proud owner of Dix Insurance Agency. G.E. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Forrest, Robert, and Richard; sisters, Frances and Thema. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Dix; children, Cheryl Butler (William), Eric Dix, Mark Dix (Jackie), Andrew Dix (Emily), Paula Sass (Kevin); brother, Bert Dix; sisters, Shirley Davenport (Merrill), Sue Ripperberger (Mick); 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a private family inurnment following at the cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Marks United Methodist Church or Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Service information
Jun 19
Memorial Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
