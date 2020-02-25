Rose Marie Dixon
Rose Marie Dixon, age 56, passed away February 23, 2020.
She was born on November 10, 1963, to John and Roseanna (McIntosh) Ross, in Council Bluffs.
Rose was preceded in death by her mother, Roseanna Ross; grandson, Nikolas Sorick; brother-in-law, Bill Dixon; sister-in-law, Debbie Sue Dixon. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Dixon; children; Billie Behrens (Doug), Jere Dickinson (Steven), Jame Sorick (Brian), Randie Singer (Thomas), Jeremy Tackett (Tori); father, John Ross; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Murl and Joan Lewis; 21 grandchildren; siblings, Brenda Hord, John Ross (Dawn), Belinda O' Bradovich; sister-in-law, Pattye Boner (Alvin Luna); brother-in-law, Shane Lewis; best friend forever and cousin, Anna Marie Kellner; host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Thursday, February 27, 2020, also at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.