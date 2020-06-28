Jeffrey Scott Dollen, Jr., age 33, passed away June 24, 2020. Jeffrey was born January 6, 1987, to Jeffrey Dollen, Sr., and the late Julie (Lainson) Dollen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Dollen. Jeffrey is survived by his father, Jeffrey Dollen, Sr.; sister, Breanna (Nathan) Rieber; grandparents, Arlen and Linda Dollen and Dennis and Sandy Lainson; nieces, Ella, Josie and Emerie Rieber. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020, 5:30 to 7:30 p..m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, funeral ceremony will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1 p.m.., also at the funeral home. Interment is in the Valley View Cemetery, in Persia, Iowa. The family will direct memorials.
Service information
Jun 30
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Jun 29
Visitation
Monday, June 29, 2020
5:30PM-7:30PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
