Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN IOWA...NEBRASKA... MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT: HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA. * FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY EVENING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 10:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.3 FEET...OR 0.7 FEET BELOW FLOOD STAGE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 29.3 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 29.0 FEET...AT THIS LEVEL WATER NEARS THE BASE OF THE COUNCIL BLUFFS LEVEE. SIGNIFICANT LOWLAND FLOODING OCCURS IN NP DODGE PARK, FREEDOM PARK, TOM HANAFAN PARK, FONTENELLE FOREST AND HAWORTH PARK. &&