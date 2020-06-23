Victor LaVern Doughman, age 75, passed away June 20, 2020, at his residence. Victor was born August 3, 1944, in Council Bluffs, to the late JB and Helen (Jessen) Doughman. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School before serving for four years in the U.S. Navy. Victor served on the USS Princeton Battleship and upon returning to Council Bluffs, worked as a painter, auto detailer and at Hy Temp Supplies. He was preceded in death by his father, JB in 1968; mother in 2004; sister, Lona Rae Cloyd; brother, Robert; brothers-in-law, Larry Quandt and Mitchell Goldsberry. Survivors include Kenny McDonald (Bree), whom he raised, and their son, Aiven McDonald; siblings, Ronnell "Haasie" Doughman, Jerry (Carolyn) Doughman, of Texas, Wes (Donna) Doughman, Annetta Goldsberry, Mary Jane Quandt; sister-in-law, Jackie Doughman, all of Council Bluffs; many nieces, nephews and other family members. Visitation, Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service, Thursday, 2:30 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home's website. Interment, Walnut Hill Cemetery, with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon will follow, at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family will direct memorials.
+2
+2
+2
Service information
Jun 24
Visitation
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 25
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 25, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.