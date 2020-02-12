D. Gary Drake
D. Gary Drake, age 80 years, passed away surrounded by his family on February 9, 2020.
Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his pride and joy and the greatest blessing of his life.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on July 11, 1939, to Durwood and Grace Drake. Gary graduated in 1957 from Abraham Lincoln High School. He was united in marriage to Patricia Burgess on April 19, 1958, and they enjoyed over 61 years of loving marriage. He worked for Iowa Power and Light, Mid American Energy for 37 years. Gary's hobbies included golf, traveling and spending many winters in Arizona. He will be remembered for always helping friends and family and his fun loving sense of humor.
His life will be celebrated by his devoted wife, Patricia; loving children; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Tim Olderog; son, David Drake; cherished grandsons, Ryan (Katie) Olderog and Tyler Olderog; very special great-grandson, Colton Olderog; special brother, Bill (Betty) Burgess; cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held Thursday, at 6 p.m., followed by visitation until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon all at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church. Family interment at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, Neb.
