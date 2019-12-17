Lou Ann Drake
Lou Ann Drake, age 85, passed away December 14, 2019.
She was born in West Point, Neb., on March 25, 1934, to the late Louis and Margaret (McGonigal) Toelle. Lou Ann retired from the Pottawattamie County Recorder's Office.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Drake; son, John "Mike" Drake; stepmother, Katherine Toelle.
Lou Ann is survived by her son, Jim Drake (Jane); daughters, Pam McIntosh (Bruce) and Jodee Soto (Ruben); brother, Louis Toelle; sister, Sherry Toelle; Rhonda Drake; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., on Thursday, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment is in the St. Bridget Cemetery near Honey Creek, Iowa.
