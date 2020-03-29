Michael John Driggins, of Papillion, Neb., formerly of Dunlap, Iowa, passed away at home after his fight with cancer. He was 67 years old. Mike was born on December 14, 1952, in Denison, Iowa. He was a member of and served as a alter boy at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Mike graduated from Boyer Valley High School in 1971. He later moved to Council Bluffs, and then to Papillion, where he was united in marriage and became a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church. He was employed by Canadian National Railway and Union Pacific Railroad, where he worked for 40 years. His interests included many things such as flying, watching the weather, reading submarine stories and walking his beloved pet "Lucy". He also enjoyed baseball, especially the Cardinals, football, and being a member of the Heartland Greyhound Adoption community. Mike is survived by his wife, Karen (Tous); daughters, Angela Moreira her husband Newton and their daughters Luana and Bianca, Katie Kaplan and her husband Jeffrey Kaplan, MD., both residents of Denver, Colo., step-daughters, Wendy Dodge her husband Randy and their sons Anthony and Brandon, of Bellevue, Neb., Teresa Riley her husband Pat and their daughters Coral, Jasmine, Ashley and Calah, of Worthington, Minn., brother, Ronald, of Henderson, Nev. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ethyl (McCann) Driggins; and brother, Edward Driggins, Oblate OMI. At Mikes request, his body will be donated to the Anatomical Board of Nebraska for the advancement of science. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations will be sent to benefit the Heartland Greyhound Adoption community.
