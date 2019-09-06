Emma Mae (Wehrli)
Driver
Emma Mae (Wehrli) Driver, age 80, of Honey Creek, Iowa, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on August, 31, 2019.
She was born on the family farm, east of Beebeetown, Iowa, on September 6, 1938, to the late Emil and Edna (Netsch) Wehrli. Emma graduated from Beebeetown High School the class of 1956. Emma was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was a part of the Beebeetown Alumni committee.
In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Driver; daughter, Deborah (Driver) Cain; sister, Merna Garrett; brothers, Emil and John Wehrli.
Emma is survived by her sons, Lynn Driver (Cheri) and Randy Driver (Lisa); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Laura Ronfeldt, Albert Wehrli, Tonya Bridge and Forrest Hiller; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at the Grange Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neola, 22163 Sumac Rd, Neola, IA 51559, or the Grange Cemetery.
