Jimmie "Toe" Darlene Driver Jimmie "Toe" Darlene Driver, age 68, of Neola, Iowa, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A 10 a.m., funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Minden United Church of Christ. A public visitation will be held a day prior on June 21, 2020, at the Minden United Church of Christ, from 4 to 7 p.m.

