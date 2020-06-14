Jack A. Dryden, age 87, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born July 24, 1932, in Council Bluffs, to the late Goodwin and Katherine (Wilson) Dryden. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, in 1950, attended University of Iowa and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Jack married Jo McCleerey on June 23, 1960, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with two daughters, Susan and Anne. Jack was a member of New Horizon Presbyterian Church and was an avid Cub and Hawkeye fan. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jo Dryden, of Council Bluffs; daughters, Susan L. (Dan) Larson, of Spring, Texas, Anne L. (Tim) Christensen, of Council Bluffs; 6 grandchildren, Ian Larson, Katie Larson, Sidney Larson, Hannah Christensen, Madeline Christensen and Andrew Christensen. Open visitation, Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral, Monday, at the funeral home, with burial following in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to New Horizon Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor's choice.
Service information
Jun 14
Visitation
Sunday, June 14, 2020
12:00PM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
