Ronald R. "Ron" Dufresne
Ronald R. "Ron" Dufresne, age 68, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 15, 2019.
He was born July 13, 1951, and is survived by wife of 44 years, Linda Dufresne; sisters, Lorraine Larose, and Jeannine Gaillardetz; his brothers, Gilbert (Carmen) Dufresne, and Jerry (Roselyn) Dufresne; and many other family and friends.
Graveside service, Monday, September 30, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Paralyzed Veterans of America or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
