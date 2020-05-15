Charles Oscar Duncan, age 89, of Omaha, Neb., passed away May 13, 2020, in Omaha. He was born in Maxwell, Iowa, on July 3, 1930, to the late Robert and Gladys Duncan. He proudly served his country in the USMC from 1949 to 1952, receiving the Purple Heart for his service. Charles worked for Eppley Airfield for many years and was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita in 2014; brother, Raymond; three sisters, Dorothy, Claretta and Faye. Survivors include his wife, Veola, whom he married in 2017; daughter, Nancy Cook; three sons, Lyle (Rocki), Wesley (June), Boyd Duncan;, 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, Violet Wagner, Margie McStockard, Arthur (Sandy) Duncan, Marlys Smith; nieces and nephews. Visitation, Tuesday, 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. Covid restrictions will be observed and the funeral will be aired through livestream on the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home website. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetry with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.
+2
+2
+2
Service information
May 18
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 18
Funeral Service
Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
Abraham Lincoln High School's prom queen celebrates milestone with special at-home event
-
Nebraska governor fires back at criticism from MSNBC's Rachel Maddow
-
Carson, Hailey
-
Carson, Treynor residents among 6 new COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County
-
Council Bluffs resident opens Assisted Living Locators franchise
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.