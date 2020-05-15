Charles Oscar Duncan, age 89, of Omaha, Neb., passed away May 13, 2020, in Omaha. He was born in Maxwell, Iowa, on July 3, 1930, to the late Robert and Gladys Duncan. He proudly served his country in the USMC from 1949 to 1952, receiving the Purple Heart for his service. Charles worked for Eppley Airfield for many years and was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita in 2014; brother, Raymond; three sisters, Dorothy, Claretta and Faye. Survivors include his wife, Veola, whom he married in 2017; daughter, Nancy Cook; three sons, Lyle (Rocki), Wesley (June), Boyd Duncan;, 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, Violet Wagner, Margie McStockard, Arthur (Sandy) Duncan, Marlys Smith; nieces and nephews. Visitation, Tuesday, 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. Covid restrictions will be observed and the funeral will be aired through livestream on the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home website. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetry with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.

