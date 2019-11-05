Philip K. Duvall
Philip K. Duvall, age 85, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital, in Missouri Valley.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 6 until 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Missouri Valley. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, also at the church.
