Shirley Eileen Dyson
Shirley Eileen Dyson, age 92, a resident of Wesley Acres Assisted Living in Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away October 25, 2019, in Des Moines.
Shirley was born August 5, 1927, in Comstock, Neb.; and is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Dyson, whom she married on June 12, 1949; father and mother; Reverand, A.O. Kenyon; brothers, Arnold and Maynard Kenyon; and a stillborn granddaughter.
Survivors include her sons, Steve (Paulette), James (Linda), Ron (Terri) Dyson; daughter, Sandra (Barry) Briggs; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Natalie Livergood.
Mrs. Dyson was active in the Council Bluffs Goodwill, Ave B, Woodrow Wilson PTA, served a term on the Council Bluffs School Board, Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, assisted in voter registration and Red Cross Volunteer and Visiting Nurses. Shirley was a Registered Nurse and homemaker and a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, member of XI Beta Beta Sorority of Beta Sigma Phi, Epworth United Methodist Church in Council Bluffs and Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines.
Visitation will be Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with funeral services at 12:30 p.m., all at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family will direct memorials.
