Melvin
Easton
Melvin Easton, age 85, of Macedonia, Iowa, passed away January 27, 2020, at his home.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Macedonia; and children, Donna Easton, of Macedonia, Debra (Jim) Rodenburg, of Glenwood, Iowa, Bryan (Nancy) Easton, of Macedonia, Danny (Darla) Easton, of Carson, Iowa, and Jennifer (Roger) Hutchinson, of Henderson, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home, in Carson, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the funeral home with masonic service beginning at 7 p.m. Private burial will be at the Pioneer Cemetery, west of Macedonia. Memorials to Masonic Coral Lodge 335 or directed to family.
