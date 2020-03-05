Dale V. Eberhard
Dale V. Eberhard, age 84, passed away March 3, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Plymouth County, Iowa, on March 14, 1935, to the late Rudy and Martha Eberhard, Dale attended country school and graduated from LeMars Community High School in 1953. Dale proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and graduated from Morningside College in 1961, and received his masters degree in Social Work from Iowa University in 1965. He was united in marriage to Betty Kubat, on September 7, 1963, in Omaha, Neb. Dale's working career started at the Glenwood State School and then a juvenile parole agent with the State of Iowa. Later, Dale was a school social worker for 30 years at Area 13, retiring in 1998. A longtime member of Holy Family Church, he enjoyed his kids' activities, playing tennis, bridge and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Martha; brother, Dean.
Survivors include his wife of 56 plus years, Betty; daughters, Mary Biggs, Sue (Mark) Martin, all of Council Bluffs, Laura (Matt) Hanssel, of Chicago, Ill.; son, Tom (Stacey) Eberhard, of Muscatine, Iowa; daughter, Sally ( Greg) Landmark, of Lakewood, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; and sister, Arlene Maxwell, of Martinsville, Ind.
Visitation, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., with Rosary Recitation, at 6 p.m., at Holy Family Church. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10 a.m., also at Holy Family. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Rainbow Post 2. Luncheon to follow at Holy Family. Memorials to St. Albert or Mass Intentions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.