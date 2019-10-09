Cynthia Sue Eckes
Cynthia Sue Eckes, age 68, passed away on October 6, 2019.
She was born on February 22, 1951, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Morris and Goldie (McKay) Ehrenberg.
In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Don, Jerry and Jack Ehrenberg.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Robert Eckes; 4 sons, Robert Eckes, Jr. (Janelle); Jacob Eckes; Jeremie Eckes; Morris Eckes (Stacy); 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Ridgewood Mausoleum. The family will direct memorials.
