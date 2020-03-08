Earl Eckmann
Earl Eckmann, 87, of Persia, Iowa, died on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Marian Eckmann, of Persia; children, Beverly (Larry) Shriver, of Underwood, Iowa; Calvin (Karen Siebels) Eckmann, of Persia; grandchildren, Matthew (Karen) Shriver, of Boone, Iowa; Megan (Drew) Angotti, of Des Moines, Iowa; Cameron (Ashlie) Eckmann, of Persia; Callyn Eckmann, of Lawrence, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Phinehas Shriver, Gideon Shriver; siblings, Dorothy Eckmann, of Harlan, Iowa; Lavina Glotfelty, of Davenport, Iowa; Martha Eckmann, of Omaha, Neb.
Visitation is Monday, March 9, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan, Iowa. Family will greet friends Monday, March 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Service is Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church - Persia, Iowa. Interment is in Minden Cemetery in Minden, Iowa.
