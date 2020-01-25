Louis George Eckrich, Jr.
Louis George Eckrich, Jr., age 87, of Neola, Iowa, passed away January 23, 2020, at Midlands Living Center surrounded by family.
Louis was born May 31, 1932, to the late Louis G. and Jesse Ferne (Stoker) Eckrich, Sr. He graduated from St. Joseph High School, Neola, in 1950. Louis honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 stationed in France and Germany during the Korean War and continued his service as a member of the Neola American Legion Post #330. He married Wilhelmina Talty on November 13, 1954. He farmed for most of his life in addition to working at Kum & Go for 23 years. As a member of St. Patrick's Parish in Neola, he served as lector/eucharistic minister. Louis was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, and was active in the church farm operation.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wilhelmina "Willy", of Neola; children, Lynn (Brenda), Julie, Doug, Mike (Lori), Tom, Chris (Lyndsay); 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lou Beckman, of Blair, Neb., Jean (E.J.) Fischer, of Neola; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Mary A. (Jim) Wickham and Korlys Talty.
Recitation of the Rosary, Sunday, 3 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 5 p.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic church in Neola. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 11 a.m., at the church. Interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Neola, with military rites tendered by the Neola American Legion Post #330. A lunch will follow in St. Patrick's Parish Hall. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, St. Albert Schools, or a charity of the donor's choice.
