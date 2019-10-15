Harold Lyle Edelman
Harold Lyle Edelman, born November 12, 1926, entered God's eternal rest on October 11, 2019, at the age of 92.
Funeral service, Thursday, 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer- Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.
