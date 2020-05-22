Letha L. "Pat" Edie, age 93, passed away May 20, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on July 11, 1926, to the late Thomas and Letha (Younts) Wise. Pat graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and was united in marriage to Eugene "Gene" Edie on April 12, 1947. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Wise; sisters, Meda Nead, Theda Amen and Thelma Lane. Pat is survived by her husband of 73 years, Gene Edie; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Denise Edie; daughter, Karen Larsen; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Open viewing and visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the family present from 12 to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. There will be a private family service and burial in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

