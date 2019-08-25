Connie Lee Plath Edlund
Connie Lee Plath Edlund, age 92, of Council Bluffs, went to be with her Lord on August 19, 2019. Connie Lee was born on October 16, 1926, to Dwight and Vera (Goodwin) Hardy in Logan, Iowa. She graduated from Woodbine High School in 1944 and worked for the Government and then as a secretary in Chicago, Ill., and Omaha, Neb. Connie was baptized June 29, 1949, and confirmed on July 17, 1949, in the Lutheran faith.
Connie married Virgil Plath on June 19, 1949, at the First Lutheran Church in Omaha. To this union, 1 child was born, Tamara Lee on January 10, 1951. Virgil died October 23, 1958. Connie re-married on July 19, 1969, to Elmer Edlund, who passed away October 13, 1984.
Connie loved and enjoyed her family, her church, gardening and cooking. She loved singing in her church choir and participating in many of their activities for over 30 years. She was also a beautiful poet and wrote a poem for every occasion.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Tami and her husband Jack Snider, of Mt. Vernon, Ark.; grandson, Jason Snider and his wife Chrissy, of Bend, Ore.; granddaughter, Jenny and her husband Carter Malloy, of Fayetteville, Ark.; 2 great-granddaughters, Anna Kate and Vivian.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment is in the Magnolia, Iowa cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.