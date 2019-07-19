Egan, Thomas

Thomas James
Egan, IV
Thomas James Egan IV, age 60, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 2, 2019. He was born October 13, 1958, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Thomas James, III and Patricia (White) Egan.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Nicole Egan (Mike Rafe); step-son, Alec Pulciani; grandchildren, Malia and Chris; sisters, Debi Edie (Mike), Renee Petersen (Larry), Linda Negrete (Bob), Peggy Smith (Glenn), Denise McKeag (Brenda), Beth Johnson (Casey), Marilyn Negrete (Doug) and Roni Hines; and many other family and friends.
Memorial service is 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.