Mary Margaret Eilts
Mary Margaret Eilts, 96 years, passed away peacefully, at her apartment, in Council Bluffs, on March 2, 2020.
Mary was born to Ed and Anna (Sweeney) Leonard, Sr., in Council Bluffs. She often spoke of the joys of her childhood with her older brother on the family farm near Hazel Dell. At 14, Mary moved to town to live with her maternal grandmother to attend Abraham Lincoln High School. Mary was already working at a local bank by the time she graduated in 1941. Shortly after America entered WWII Mary was hired by the Union Pacific Railroad as part of the Lend Lease program to move goods and war materials across the country. During this period Mary did move to California to work for the Civil Air Patrol. She was involved in setting up offices and even flew small planes. Her heart remained in Iowa, however, and she returned to her position at UP. Mary was very active in Red Cross efforts during the war. Mary also attended evening business and accounting classes at both University of Omaha and Creighton University.
After WWII, Mary was hired by Lozier Corporation as a bookkeeper, accountant, and ultimately, office manager. She remained there until her marriage to Ervin Eilts of Cumberland, Iowa, in 1954. The couple made their life together on the farm and had two children. Later, the Leonard farm was passed down to Mary and her brother, Ed, Jr., and became an Iowa Century Farm. Mary and Ervin were long time members of Timothy Lutheran Church, in Council Bluffs. Mary often spoke of the importance of faith, family, hard work and responsibility. She modeled the idea that, if possible, a person should give more than they take during their life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Eilts; brother, Ed (Rose) Leonard, Jr.; in-laws, Esther (Frank) Gillam, Albert (Velma and Dorothy) Eilts, Arnold (Marian and Marcia) Eilts, Lawrence (Norma) Eilts, Aletha (Earl) Miller; nephews, Bob (Kathy) Gillam and David (Laurie) Eilts; niece, Nancy Eilts.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Susanne Eilts, Jolene (Kevin) Edmonds, both of Council Bluffs; granddaughter, Desiree (Shannon) Brown; great-grandchildren, Dillon and Amy Brown; and her most recent joy, great-great grandson, Carter Brown, all of Bellevue, Neb.; nieces and nephews, Tom (Peg) Leonard, Margie (Darrell) Petersen, Roberta (Ed) Hanley, Juliann (Eugene) Topolewski, Carolyn (Mike) Easton, Cameron (Pam) Eilts, Stewart (Lorena) Eilts, Bruce (Judy) Eilts, Pansie (Richard) Hoffman, Duane (Diane) Eilts, Charlotte (Bill) Riggs and Dan (Marlene) Miller; close cousin, John Sweeney.
Mary had much gratitude for her extended family and many friends who visited, sent cards and brought small gifts during her final years. She treasured each kindness deeply.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Saturday, also at the funeral home, with luncheon following the funeral. Interment is in the Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Timothy Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs, Crescent Fire Department or St. Croix Hospice.
