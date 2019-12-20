Judith A.
"Judy" Ellerbruch
Judith A. "Judy" Ellerbruch, age 72, of Council Bluffs, passed away suddenly on December 18, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Judy was born June 17, 1947, in Council Bluffs, to the late Glen C. and Rosa I. (Stillwell) Hammer. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1965 and attended Nebraska Christian College for 2 years. Judy married Boyd R. Ellerbruch on May 29, 1970, in Norfolk, Neb. They were blessed with daughter, Bonnie. Judy was a vault teller at American National Bank. She was a member of First Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Ann Mahan; brothers-in-law, Harold Edelman and Erwin Mahan.
Judy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Boyd Ellerbruch, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Bonnie (Jeremy) Behrens, of Treynor, Iowa; 5 grandchildren; sister, Nancy Edelman, of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Foundation, Epilepsy Foundation or the CHADD Foundation.
