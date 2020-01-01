Patrick Shawn

Ellison

Patrick Shawn Ellison, age 50, passed away December 31, 2019.

Patrick was born June 28, 1969, in Altus, Okla., and was working at Bomgaars in Council Bluffs. Survivors include his father, George (Alison) Ellison, of Victorville, Calif.; mother, Cheryle Wall, of Henderson, Iowa; brother, Casey D. (Michelle) Ellison, of Los Angeles, Calif.; niece, Audrey Ellison; aunt, Lucille Ruth Robinson, of Council Bluffs; many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation, Thursday, 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services, Saturday, 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Walnut Hill with reception to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.

To send flowers to the family of Patrick Ellison, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
1:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
