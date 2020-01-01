Patrick Shawn
Ellison
Patrick Shawn Ellison, age 50, passed away December 31, 2019.
Patrick was born June 28, 1969, in Altus, Okla., and was working at Bomgaars in Council Bluffs. Survivors include his father, George (Alison) Ellison, of Victorville, Calif.; mother, Cheryle Wall, of Henderson, Iowa; brother, Casey D. (Michelle) Ellison, of Los Angeles, Calif.; niece, Audrey Ellison; aunt, Lucille Ruth Robinson, of Council Bluffs; many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation, Thursday, 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services, Saturday, 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Walnut Hill with reception to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.
