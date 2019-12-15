Suzann Ellrott
Suzann Ellrott, age 80, passed away December 12, 2019, at her residence. Suzann was born in Council Bluffs, on July 29, 1939, to the late Forest and Christina (Rauth) Brisco. She worked in the Customer Service Dept. for Goodwill Industries. Suzann was the first lady Scout master in Council Bluffs.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George in 1996; sons, Christopher and John. Survivors include daughter, Suzann A. Ellrott, of Council Bluffs; sons, George, of Omaha, Neb., Michael, of Council Bluffs; 7 grandchildren, including Felicia Letner whom she raised; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation, Monday, 4 to 5 p.m., followed by funeral service at 5 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.
