Todd Emerine Todd Emerine, age 66, passed away May 10, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Emerine and Mary ann Emerine, of Council Bluffs. He is survived by his wife, Anna Maria, of Grapevine, Texas; and sisters, Pamela and Allison.

