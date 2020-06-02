William Emshoff, age 89, died at his Council Bluffs home, on May 27, 2020. One of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 75 years. Current member of Broadway Park Congregation. Preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Rubie (Kress) Emshoff; sister, Pauline (Mervin) Haverkamp; and brother, Robert (Claire) Emshoff. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Carley (Webb); children, Curtis (Kristi) Emshoff, of Arlington, Texas, and Kimberly Emshoff, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Derek (Rachel) Emshoff and Mikaella (Ryan) Rathbun; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Noah and Addison; sisters, Mary Ann (Rex) Miller and Betty (John) James. Due to COVID-19 concerns, private family services on June 6, 2020.

To send flowers to the family of William Emshoff, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 6
Private Family Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
12:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Private Family Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.