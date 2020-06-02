William Emshoff, age 89, died at his Council Bluffs home, on May 27, 2020. One of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 75 years. Current member of Broadway Park Congregation. Preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Rubie (Kress) Emshoff; sister, Pauline (Mervin) Haverkamp; and brother, Robert (Claire) Emshoff. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Carley (Webb); children, Curtis (Kristi) Emshoff, of Arlington, Texas, and Kimberly Emshoff, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Derek (Rachel) Emshoff and Mikaella (Ryan) Rathbun; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Noah and Addison; sisters, Mary Ann (Rex) Miller and Betty (John) James. Due to COVID-19 concerns, private family services on June 6, 2020.


Service information
Jun 6
Private Family Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
