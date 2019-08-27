Barbara Ann (Richter) Engleson
Barbara Ann (Richter) Engleson, 61, of Corvallis, Ore., passed away July 30, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Barb was born December 10, 1957, in Council Bluffs, to Marvin and Lois (Martin) Richter. She attended grade school in Silver City, Iowa, and graduated from Glenwood High School in 1976. She went on to attend Northwest Missouri State University and later the University of Nebraska where she received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in civil engineering. In 1988 Barb moved to Corvallis, Oregon, for a job with CH2M HILL (now Jacobs), where she was employed for over 30 years. She worked as Process Engineer, Department Manager, Staffing Manager and Design Manager. She was a contributor and manager for projects around the globe, including water and wastewater projects in Singapore, England, Canada, Puerto Rico, and dozens of projects across the nation. On March 20, 1993, she married Tom Engleson at their home in Corvallis. They have 1 daughter, Renee.
Barb had many passions including the arts, sketching and painting, gardening, and running, and completed the Boston Marathon twice. She was a volunteer at the Whiteside Theatre and played the violin for many years with the Pro Musica Corvallis String Orchestra.
Barb is survived by her husband, Tom, of Corvallis; 1 daughter, Renee, of Portland, Ore.; father, Marvin Richter, of Silver City, Iowa; 3 sisters, Carol and husband Greg Reeder, of Council Bluffs, Shari and husband John Gregory, of Glenwood, Iowa, Linda and husband Tom Gomez, of Treynor, Iowa; 1 brother, Martin and wife Jackie Richter, of Mineola, Iowa; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her mother, Lois Richter, preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 31, 10:30 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, Silver City, Iowa, with a lunch and fellowship following at the Mineola Community Center in Mineola, Iowa. Inurnment will be in the Silver City Cemetery. Memorials may be offered to the American Cancer Society.
