Orlee I Erickson
Orlee I Erickson passed away, July 23, 2019, at her home in Bethany Heights Assisted Living.
Orlee was born July 21, 1923, at the home of her parents, Hans and Hilma (Sandburg) Nelson near Underwood, Iowa. She married Clinton Erickson on October 22, 1943, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Boomer Township, near Neola, Iowa.
Orlee taught school prior to her marriage. Clinton and Orlee farmed for several years in the Oakland and Avoca areas. For 25 years, she was the bookkeeper for Neola Farm Equipment, which was owned and operated by her husband. She then was employed by Allied Communications in Council Bluffs for over 20 years. Orlee also was the organist for St. Paul's for nearly 30 years and she continued to play the organ and piano for her friends at Bethany Heights in Council Bluffs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband (2013); infant son (1954); oldest child, Clifford (2011); her two brothers, Bernard Nelson and Stanley Nelson.
Orlee is survived by her daughter, Patsy (Paul) O'Neill, of Council Bluffs; three grandsons, Tim O'Neill (Jennifer), of Harlan, Iowa; Eric O'Neill (Valerie), of King George, Va.; and David O'Neill, of West Memphis, Ark.; and granddaughter, Rhonda Hartsock, of Clinton, Iowa. Orlee also has 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandsons along with several nieces and nephews.
Services for Orlee will be held at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs on August 3, 2019 with family visitation beginning at 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with fellowship immediately following. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date. The family has directed memorials to Bethany Heights, 11 Elliott St., Council Bluffs.
