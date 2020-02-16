Donald "Don" Richard Everett
Donald "Don" Richard Everett, age 89, passed away February 6, 2020.
He was born on June 2, 1930 to the late Frank and Lula (Richards) Everett, in Council Bluffs. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1949. After graduation, Don enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1954. Don worked for Omaha Public Power District for many years before his retirement on August 1, 1989. He enjoyed fishing, listening to country music and most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Patricia Everett; children, Vicki Everett, Kimberly Everett (Dennis Dougherty), Bobby Everett; grandson, Tres Simi (Michele); great-granddaughter, Kali Simi; a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial service is Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
