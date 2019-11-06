Leta Mae
Andersen Evezic
Leta Mae Andersen Evezic, age 90, passed away November 4, 2019. Leta was born, April 25, 1929, in Shelby County, Iowa, and was married to Steve M. Evezic on January 8, 1950. Together they raised 8 children in Council Bluffs and were members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Leta has resided in Northcrest LC for the last 5 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; and sons, Stephen and Andrew.
Survivors include Joseph, Thomas, Edward, Robert Maryanne and Suzanne; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Rosary recitation, Thursday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m., at St. Peters Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill reception center.
