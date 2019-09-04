Gayle E. Eyberg
Gayle E. Eyberg, age 93, passed away September 2, 2019.
She was born near Hastings, Iowa, on January 24, 1926, to the late Loyd and Evelyna (Scott) Bradway. Gayle worked in food service at Walnut Grove School and volunteered at Jennie Edmundson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Eyberg; son, Lonnie Anderson; brothers, Jack and Gene Bradway.
Gayle is survived by her children, Janice Harris (Lynn), Terry Eyberg (Connie), Sue Rodgers and Martin Eyberg (Cindy); 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and also her 4 great-great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Fairview Pioneer Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House or Treynor American Legion Lamar Hartje Post 725.
