Hugo Arthur Eyberg
Hugo Arthur Eyberg, age 88, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away December 30, 2019, in Onawa, Iowa.
Hugo was born October 7, 1931, to the late Arthur John and Hattie Ella (Guttau) Eyberg in Council Bluffs. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. In his younger years, the family farmed 2 miles north and 1 mile east of Treynor, Iowa, and in 1946 they moved to a farm near Macedonia, Iowa. Hugo's sister Wanda set him up on a blind date and on August 5, 1951, he met the love of his life E. Darlene Varnes. They were married just under 6 months later on January 30, 1952, on a beautiful sunny day, in Clarinda, Iowa. On that same day, Hugo received his draft papers and left on March 1, 1952 for Ft. Riley for 16 weeks of infantry training. He proudly served in the Korean War for 12 months and 3 days.
Darlene stayed with her parents during his deployment and upon his return, she anxiously waited for the bus to come down the highway near the farm. When she saw the bus stop, she ran down the gravel road and into his arms welcoming him home. After the war, Hugo worked construction and after moving to Orson, Iowa, he worked for Muxfeldt Farm Supply in Mondamin. They then moved to Council Bluffs making a beautiful home to raise 5 children. Hugo also worked for Omaha Standard and Griffin Pipe for 9 years. He then worked for Northern Natural Gas where he retired in 1994 to be with his beloved wife Darlene. Together they loved to travel and they explored over 30 states and Canada.
He is preceded in death by his life love, Darlene 2015; parents, Arthur and Hattie; parents-in-law, Edwin and Hazel Benetti; sisters, Dorothy Bane and Verneta Liddell; brother, Dean Eyberg; grandson, Terry Wenninghoff; and his son-in-law, Richard Devereaux.
Survivors include his children, Cindy (Bob) McDonald, of Underwood, Iowa, Michael Eyberg, of Council Bluffs, Chris Eyberg, of Mondamin, Iowa, Susan Devereaux, of McClelland, Iowa, Peggy Eyberg, of Mondamin; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Denton, of Council Bluffs; sister-in-law, Beverly Eyberg, of Coppell, Texas.
Wake service, Sunday, 3 p.m., followed by visitation until 5 p.m., Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10 a.m., at Holy Family Church in Mondamin, Iowa. Interment, Little Sioux Cemetery with military rites by the Onawa American Legion Post 129. Luncheon will follow back at church. Memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society of the Midlands Chapter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.