Jeanne Marie Eyler
Jeanne Marie Eyler, age 99, of Omaha, Neb., passed away September 17, 2019, in Omaha. Jeanne was born in Chicago, Ill., on August 26, 1920, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1939. She attended Iowa State and worked for over 30 years at Douglas County Hospital, in Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Eunice Moser; husband, C. Raymond Eyler; sister, Jacquline Clinebell and daughter-in-law, Judy Eyler.
Survivors include sons, Terry (Anne) Eyler, of Elkhorn, Neb., Jack Eyler, of Omaha; 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation, Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Private interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Luncheon to follow the service in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Family will direct memorials.
