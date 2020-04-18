Patricia "Pat" Eyler, age 64, of Carson, Iowa, passed away April 14, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Neb. She is survived by husband, David; son, Daniel, of Creston; son, John and girlfriend Jenn Wilson, of Oakland, Iowa; daughter, Emily Eyler and wife Kelsi, of Audubon, Iowa; brother, Bob (Miriam) Nehe, of Omaha; sisters, Nancy (Dennis) Lyman, of Oakland, Mary Jane (Jim) Chamberlain, of Omaha, Jeanne (Len) Archer, of St. Joseph, Mo.; mother-in-law, Doris Eyler, of Council Bluffs; sister-in-law, Deriece "Dee" (Jerry) Ward, of Waverly, Neb.; numerous nieces and nephews. Private family funeral service, 2 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson. Burial in the Carson Cemetery. Open visitation, 12 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Family will direct memorials.

