David Randall Eyre
David Randall Eyre passed away October 30, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born August 1, 1945, to Randall and Dolores (Behrens) Eyre in Council Bluffs. He attended Dodge School and Abraham Lincoln High School, graduating in 1963. That summer, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving for 20 years achieving the rank of MSGT E7. After retiring, he went to work for Harris Corp in Bellevue, Neb., working with weather satellite systems and traveling extensively. Always somewhat "techy," he enjoyed repairing and rebuilding things. He will be greatly missed.
He leaves behind a wife, Paulette; two children from his first marriage, Shane (Amy), and Alyssa; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; mother, Dolores Eyre; four step children, Denise (Tony) Limato, Tony (Tara) Kill, Pat (Dawn) Kill, and Robert Kill; six step grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Dick) Wildwerding, Trudy (Pat) Perkins; brothers, Randy (Linda) Eyre, Rob Eyre; special friend and ex-wife, Cindi Sitorius-Brown.
At David's request, there will be no funeral service, however, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
