Glen E. "Glennie" Fahrenkrug, age 69, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, Iowa, on May 13, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, on Sept 15, 1950, to the late Glen L. and Jean Marie (Christensen) Fahrenkrug. Glen graduated from Treynor High School in 1968. He earned a bachelor's degree from Buena Vista University. He proudly served in the United States Navy for one year before his honorable discharge. Glen worked for the Council Bluffs Nonpareil as a staff writer and editor for many years before retiring in 1991. Glen served as a layperson minister at St. Paul Lutheran church in Treynor. Glen was united in marriage to Carol Schoening on April 23, 1971. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol; daughter, Angie Foster, of Fremont, Neb.; sons, Steven (Angela), of Ypsilanti, Mich., and Craig (Mary), of Council Bluffs; brother, Jeff Fahrenkrug, of Fontanelle, Iowa; sister, Sally Flippo (Dave), of Buckeye, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Trevor, Natalie, Chloe, Emma, Luella, Iris, Joshua and Micah. Open viewing and visitation will be on Sunday, May17, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will be present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Funeral service is 1 p.m., on Monday, at the funeral home. Interment is in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Treynor with Military Rites by the Treynor American Legion Post No. 725 where he was a member for many years. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Homes, where he lived for the last seven years in Elk Horn, Iowa, or Emanuel Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, where he was a member.

