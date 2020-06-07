Lowell "Doc" Woodard Falknor, age 89, passed away May 24, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1930, to the late Rollie and Rose Falknor, in Council Bluffs. In addition to his parents, Doc was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Marie Falknor; siblings, Bobby, Claire (Cork), Ruth, Palmer and Thora. He is survived by his children, Jack Trimmer (Ray), Joe Trimmer (Deb), Connie Rains (David) and Lynn Fox; brother, Darwin Falknor (Betty); longtime girlfriend, Linda Kelly; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 1 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Service information

Jun 13
Visitation
Saturday, June 13, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Jun 13
Memorial Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
