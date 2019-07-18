Reuben H. Fanders, 99, passed away Monday at Midlands Living Center off of North Broadway.
Fanders taught in the Council Bluffs Community School District for 31 years at Thomas Jefferson High School before retiring in 1984. He was heavily involved in theater in both Council Bluffs and Omaha outside his teaching duties.
“What a loss!” said John Gibson, who followed Fanders as the drama and theater instructor at Thomas Jefferson. “I followed him as the drama coach, and he left shoes that I couldn’t fill. He was an incredible man — a very energetic man. His death is a loss to the community and the theater.”
Gibson noted that Fanders portrayed many of the men who played important and historic roles in the history of Council Bluffs, men who will no longer be brought to life through his talents.
“The first thing I think of is his kindness,” said Denise Putman, who added that Fanders had directed her in three or four productions. “He was so good at explaining how to go about doing what he wanted.
“The three words that come to mind when I think about R.H. are kind, talented and intelligent,” she said. “He was so caring, just an absolutely delightful man. He was a wonderful teacher — so dedicated. The kids at T.J. loved him.”
“He just had unlimited energy — the man never stopped,” said Jerry Gray, who worked with Fanders as a vocal music teacher at T.J.
“RH taught senior English, but he hated Senior Skip Day,” Gray recalled. “He would work to find out when seniors were planning their skip day then schedule the last major test on skip day. Kids would not come to school but would check in for the test then leave again.”
Despite Fanders’ dislike for skip day, “Kids respected him and they really did like him,” Gray said. “He was an excellent teacher.”
Dick Miller, who worked with Fanders through the Bluffs Arts Council, said Fanders’ work in theater helped raise the standards of the city, and helped “put class in the city.”
“I’m reminded of an old saying that reminds us, ‘Immortality lies not in what you leave behind but in the lives you touched,’” Miller said. “R.H. touched many lives; He was truly a class act.”
Fanders was born, April 10, 1920, in Diller, Nebraska, to the late Henry and Freida (Reineking) Fanders and graduated from Diller High in 1937. He then graduated from Peru State Teachers College in 1943 and received his master’s degree in theatre from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1964.
He married Phyllis Emerson on May 27, 1949. The couple had two children: Cathy Sue and Kevin Jon.
His many activities included selection to the Thomas Jefferson Wall of Fame 1997; Chanticleer Theater, where he directed numerous productions and entered their Hall of Fame 2006; Pottawattamie County Historical Board; Tourism Board; chairman of Presbytery Peacemaking Task Force; member Central Presbyterian Church in Omaha; lay minister in the church; acted in many productions at the Omaha Community Playhouse; service with the Bluffs Art Council; winner of the Mercy Heritage Award in education; and various other accolades for his community service.
Fanders was preceded by his parents; his wife, Phyllis, on Feb. 17, 2019; brother, Eldon; and sisters Rosalie Mayfield and Henrietta Keese.
Survivors include: daughter, Cathy Sue Wray and husband Eugene “Skip” Wray; son, Kevin Jon Fanders and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Erin Jessica Lanza, Gail Lorraine Fanders; and great-granddaughter, Cambria Lanza.
Funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cutler-O’Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory followed by visitation and remarks following the service. Private interment in Ridgewood Cemetery at a later date. Family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.