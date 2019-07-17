Reuben H. "RH" Fanders
Reuben H. "RH" Fanders, age 99, passed away July 15, 2019, at Midlands Living Center.
Reuben was born, April 10, 1920, in Diller, Neb., to the late Henry and Freida (Reineking) Fanders and graduated from Diller High in 1937. He then graduated from Peru State Teachers College in 1943 and received his Masters in Theatre from University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1964. Mr. Fanders taught in the Council Bluffs Community School District for 31 years at Thomas Jefferson High School, retiring in 1984. He married Phyllis Emerson on May 27, 1949. To this union Cathy Sue and Kevin Jon were born.
His many activities include Thomas Jefferson Wall of Fame 1997, Chanticleer Theatre where he directed numerous productions and entered their Hall of Fame in 2006, Pottawattamie County Historical Board, Tourism Board, Chairman of Presbytery Peacemaking Task Force, Member Central Presbyterian Church in Omaha, Neb., Lay minister in the church, acted in many productions at the Omaha Community Playhouse, Bluffs Art Council, Mercy Heritage Award in education and various other accolades for his community service.
R.H. was preceded by his parents, wife, Phyllis February 17, 2019; brother, Eldon; sisters, Rosalie Mayfield and Henrietta Keese.
Survivors include his daughter, Cathy Sue Wray and husband Eugene "Skip" Wray; son, Kevin Jon Fanders and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Erin Jessica Lanza, Gail Lorraine Fanders; and great-granddaughter, Cambria Lanza.
Funeral services, Sunday, 2 p.m., followed by visitation and remarks following the service. Private interment will be in Ridgewood Cemetery, at a later date. Family will direct memorials.
