Larry G.
Farrell
Larry G. Farrell, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 5, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Larry was born February 19, 1938, in Carroll, Iowa, to the late Leland and Audrey (Christiansen) Farrell. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1956, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Larry married Sharon Cary on December 20, 1958. They were blessed with two daughters, Debbie and Linda. Larry was a ticket agent for United Airlines for 37 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and the Fish & Game Club.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph Farrell Underwood; and brother, Richard and his wife Janet Farrell.
Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Farrell; daughters, Debbie (Dan) Underwood, Linda Farrell, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Chad (Jen) Underwood, Samantha (Ryan) Wood, Stacy (Alex) Curran; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Griffin, Hudson and Grady; brother, Don (Betty) Farrell, of Utah; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at Bethany Presbyterian Church with a lunch immediately following in the church hall. Private interment, Monday, in Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions.
