Sandra K. Fastnacht
Sandra K. Fastnacht, 64 years, passed away at University of Nebraska Medical Center, on July 3, 2019.
She was born April 27, 1955, in Freeman, S.D. She worked as a teacher's assistant in various schools.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Emma Winckler; and her sister, Sharon Burger.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Roy; her children, Shawn Fastnacht, Michelle Stalbosky (Joey), Nicholle Rinella (Matthew) and Brian Fastnacht (April); 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister, Marlene Morehouse (Jerry); her brother, Gerald Winckler (Debbie); and her brother-in-law, James Burger.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Garner Cemetery.
