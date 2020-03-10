Jack R.G. Fauble
Jack R.G. Fauble, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 9, 2020.
He was born September 26, 1939, in Council Bluffs, to the late Delbus and Evelyn Fauble. Jack graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and was very proud of being a barber for over 50 years in Council Bluffs. He enjoyed spending his free time model railroading and had a love for old cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Fauble.
Jack is survived by his children, Cindy Bryan (Scott) and Brent Fauble (Kim); step-sons, Kenneth Bruce (Audrey) and John Bruce (Mechelle); grandchildren, Amanda and Taylor Bryan and Jolene Fauble (Travis Healy); step-grandchildren, Elena Rodgers (Anthony), Kenneth Lee Bruce II, Olivia Serie and Brianna Joy; his great-grandson, Riley Fauble; his step-great-grandchildren, Faye, Abigael and Aiden Rodgers and Jaeni Bernhardt; special friend, Nancy Hansen and many other family and friends.
Visitation, Wednesday, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.