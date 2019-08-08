Joseph P. Fennell
Joseph Fennell, age 101, passed away August 7, 2019 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Neb.
Joseph was born in Omaha on November 22, 1917, to the late Martin Cornelius and Mary Jane (Mullen) Fennell and graduated from Creighton Prep High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945 and was united in marriage to Veronica Woracek on January 17, 1942. They were blessed with 10 children. Joseph was a member of the Plumbers-Steamfitters Union Local 16 and other memberships were American Legion #331 So. Omaha, Eagles Club of So. Omaha, and a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Veronica April 24, 2019; daughter, Eileen; sister, Mary Claire Vacek; brothers, John, Don and Tom Fennell.
Survivors include his 9 children and spouses, Joseph F. (Kathleen), PhD, Leonard E. (Mary), Michael J. (Kathleen) JD, V. Carolyn White, Edward (Rosalie), Eugene A. (Linda), Anne M. (Yarrow) Fennell, PhD, F. Peter, Kathleen Fennell; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Rosary Recitation, Sunday, 3 p.m., followed by visitation until 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church followed by a luncheon. Interment, 1 p.m., at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to the church preferred.
