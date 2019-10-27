Harold
Ferguson
Harold Ferguson, 82, of Oakland, Iowa, formerly of Carson, Iowa, passed away October 23, 2019, at the Oakland Manor.
He is survived by wife, Barbara Ferguson, of Carson; children, Pam Parkin (Greg), of Seminary, Miss., Felicia Thomas (Scott), of Council Bluffs, Jamie Forbes (Ted), of Omaha, Neb., and Lisa Skank (Lance), of Carson; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service, 11 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson, with burial in the Carson Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials to Aseracare Hospice.
