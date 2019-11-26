Carl D. "Bud" Ferrel
Carl D. "Bud" Ferrel, age 88, of Council Bluffs, passed away at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, on November 23, 2019.
Bud was born March 27, 1931, in Council Bluffs, to the late Jesse and Eva (Skipton) Ferrel. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1949 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 during the Korean War. Bud served on the Council Bluffs Fire Department from 1954-1979, retiring as an engineer in 1979 and drove a school bus for Lewis Central Schools from 1971-2008. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, in Omaha, Neb.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Debby Barger in 1978; and great-grandchild, Vivian.
Bud is survived by his wife of 45 years, Artis (Rowley) Ferrel; step-daughter, Cindy (Joe) Mirfield and their children, Will Chapman and Liz (Rusty) Lord; daughter, Carolyn Ferrel (Dale); son, Timothy Ferrel; daughter, Patricia Ferrel (Donnie Snipes); son, Brendan Ferrel; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale Ferrel (Doris), Joe Ferrel (Lorraine); half-brother, Glenn Wilbur; half-sister, Sandy Wilbur Belt; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, in Omaha, with military honors tendered by the American Legion Post #2. A lunch will immediately follow at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Disabled American Veterans.
